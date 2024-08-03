Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 5,755 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 119.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average is $152.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

