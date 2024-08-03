Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 5,942 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 136.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $143.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.20 and its 200 day moving average is $147.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

