Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 606 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,410 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 492,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $160.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.