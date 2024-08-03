Tidal Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,919 Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.67.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $480.02 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $379.77 and a 1-year high of $616.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 19.15 and a quick ratio of 13.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $518.94 and a 200 day moving average of $532.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $538.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.03 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.