Tidal Investments LLC Raises Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $493,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,283.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

