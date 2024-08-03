Tidal Investments LLC Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 131.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,111,000. Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $82,700,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,462,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,266,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $410.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.