Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 327.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,811 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at about $423,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in Coty by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 23,181 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,324,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coty by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 398,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

