Tidal Investments LLC Sells 5,859 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $3,700,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Stock Down 6.2 %

ERJ stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

