Timothy P. Francis Sells 2,300 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $286.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.52. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $307.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 802,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 386,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

