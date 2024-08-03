Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on TITN. B. Riley downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of TITN opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Joseph Meyer bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 118.2% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $218,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

