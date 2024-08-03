TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on X. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on shares of TMX Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.44.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$40.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$28.32 and a 52-week high of C$42.50. The company has a market cap of C$11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. In related news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

