Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TMP stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.61 million, a P/E ratio of 125.68 and a beta of 0.70. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet M. Coletti purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 253.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Articles

