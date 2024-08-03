TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.89.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $436.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.36. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

