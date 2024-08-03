Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$150.00 at TD Securities

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.75.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$124.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$121.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$123.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$100.81 and a 12 month high of C$135.53.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 6.125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

