TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $349.00

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 349 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 346 ($4.45), with a volume of 601930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.37).

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 328.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 341.72. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

TR Property Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 10.05 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -852.27%.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.