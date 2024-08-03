Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 175,486 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 18% compared to the average daily volume of 148,921 put options.

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $44.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 15,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 245,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,075,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

