Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Traeger Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.15. Traeger has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. Analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,428,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,120,684.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 398.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

