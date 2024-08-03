Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.800-10.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4 billion-$19.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.3 billion. Trane Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$10.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $321.14.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $318.45 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $351.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.55.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

