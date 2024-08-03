Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.800-10.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4 billion-$19.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.3 billion. Trane Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$10.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $321.14.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $318.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $351.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.