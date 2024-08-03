TransAlta (TSE:TA) Shares Up 4.3%

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.87 and last traded at C$10.85. Approximately 19,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 957,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.17.

TransAlta Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.47.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$947.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 19.39%. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.8411458 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 10,000 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$96,700.00. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

