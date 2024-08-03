TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.69.

TDG opened at $1,212.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,289.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,229.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at $148,776,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,776,710.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

