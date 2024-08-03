TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Position Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.90% of TransMedics Group worth $21,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.88.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $393,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,342 shares of company stock valued at $13,642,015 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $150.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.05. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

