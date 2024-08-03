Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $10.02. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 62,806 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travere Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 750,686 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,419 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,398 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 539,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 441,318 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $685.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.