TreeHouse Foods (THS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. TreeHouse Foods has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 0.24. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Mizuho started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

