Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.25

Shares of Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Trimedyne Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.
About Trimedyne
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
