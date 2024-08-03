Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 68673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on TRN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.