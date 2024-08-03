Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Trinseo worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 432,501 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE TSE opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.60 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently -0.19%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

