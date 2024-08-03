Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $13.89. Tronox shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 27,290 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tronox

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Tronox by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

