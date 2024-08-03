Truist Financial Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $83.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

Get ONEOK alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $86.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 400.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ONEOK by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.