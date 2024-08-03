Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEDP. Mizuho started coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $377.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.39. Medpace has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,631. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

