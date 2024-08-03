Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $230.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Penumbra from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Get Penumbra alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.21 and a 200-day moving average of $214.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $302.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Penumbra by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.