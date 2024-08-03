Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OI. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of OI stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 674,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in O-I Glass by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 498,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

