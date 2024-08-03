Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.70.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Parsons has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 493.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. Analysts forecast that Parsons will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Parsons during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Parsons by 98.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 285,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 141,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

