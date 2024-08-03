Truist Financial Trims Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Target Price to $281.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $283.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.67.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.86 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.06.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

