TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $20.75 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.04. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,870.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,870.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,616,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,097,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 125,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,299,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 112,055 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Articles

