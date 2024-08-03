TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

TTMI opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.77. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $131,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,502 shares in the company, valued at $408,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,678 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,610,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,299,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,216,000 after buying an additional 121,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 96,265 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 934,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

