TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) PT Raised to $27.25

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $25.50 to $27.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.83% from the company’s previous close.

TTMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -915.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.04%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $194,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $416,070.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,610,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,299,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,216,000 after buying an additional 121,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 96,265 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 934,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

