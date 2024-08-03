TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.38 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.430 EPS.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $131,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,502 shares in the company, valued at $408,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

