Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of TKC opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 68,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

