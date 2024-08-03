Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of TKC opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $8.47.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.
