Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $40.57 and last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 13467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 12.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $656.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $97.06 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Summer Frein acquired 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,969.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,604.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 121,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

