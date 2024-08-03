UBS Group Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $635.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $630.00 to $635.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on META. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.84.

Shares of META opened at $488.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $494.09 and its 200 day moving average is $478.31. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,685 shares of company stock valued at $154,398,206. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 74.2% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,418,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,723,596,000 after acquiring an additional 148,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 53,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

