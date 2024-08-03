Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 142.91% from the stock’s current price.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

UDMY stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,198.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,486 shares of company stock worth $740,941. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,661,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $21,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,980 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 512,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

