UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of UFP Technologies worth $133,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFP Technologies stock opened at $316.28 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.29 and a 12-month high of $335.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.