Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.15, but opened at $47.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 55,073 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RARE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,127 shares of company stock valued at $536,593 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 251,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 161,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 41,633 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 830,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,128,000 after buying an additional 323,280 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

