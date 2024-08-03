Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Ultralife Stock Performance

ULBI opened at $10.81 on Friday. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $179.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Ultralife had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 399,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

