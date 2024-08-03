UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Raised to $107.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

UMB Financial Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of UMBF opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.73. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $105.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $704,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,153,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock worth $1,723,425 over the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

