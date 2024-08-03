Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

UL has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Get Unilever alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of UL opened at $62.53 on Friday. Unilever has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $62.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 17.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 3.6% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.