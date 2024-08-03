Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $943.92

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 943.92 ($12.14) and traded as high as GBX 968 ($12.45). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 964.50 ($12.41), with a volume of 945,846 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Unite Group Price Performance

Unite Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,858.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 921.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 943.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unite Group

In related news, insider Joe Lister purchased 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.58) per share, with a total value of £24,993 ($32,149.47). 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

See Also

