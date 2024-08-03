United States Steel Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:XGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

United States Steel has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. United States Steel has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United States Steel to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on X shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

