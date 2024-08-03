United States Steel (NYSE:X) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

United States Steel stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 4,057.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 729,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in United States Steel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

